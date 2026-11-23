Menzies Aviation has secured a new ground handling contract with Jet2 at London Gatwick Airport and extended its existing partnership with the airline at Glasgow Airport.

Under the new agreement, Menzies will provide ramp handling and cabin presentation services for more than 3,600 Jet2 flights annually at Gatwick. The company has recruited additional personnel to support the operation.

Jet2 established its Gatwick base in March 2026 and has continued expanding its network. The airline has 23 routes on sale for its first winter program from the airport, including 14 new routes.

The Gatwick agreement expands an existing relationship between the companies that includes operations in Copenhagen, Glasgow, Prague and Budapest.

At Glasgow Airport, Menzies will continue providing ramp handling services under an extended agreement.

Miguel Gomez-Sjunnesson, executive vice president of Europe at Menzies Aviation, said the agreements reflect the airline's continued confidence in the company's European operations.

"Our team at London Gatwick is already in place and delivering for the airline as it expands its network and offers greater choice to passengers," he said.