Menzies Aviation is scheduled to lay off 137 employees at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Nov. 19, according to reports citing California Employment Development Department records.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice dated Oct. 5 identifies the layoffs as permanent.

The planned workforce reduction comes just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period.

Menzies Aviation provides a range of services to airline customers at airports worldwide, including ramp handling, passenger services, air cargo handling and aircraft fueling.

The reason for the layoffs, the specific positions affected and any potential impact on airport operations have not been publicly disclosed.