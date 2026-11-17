Aircraft boarding ramp manufacturer Aviramp has appointed Glenn Nicolicchia to its team as part of an effort to expand its presence in the United States.

Nicolicchia brings 25 years of aviation industry experience to the Telford, UK-based company. He began his career as a ground service agent before becoming a station manager in Oregon and later moving into sales, customer service and business development.

Most recently, Nicolicchia served as sales manager at Keith Consolidated Industries (KCI). He previously held positions with Ravn Airlines and Horizon Air.

“Bringing in someone with Glenn’s experience is big for Aviramp. He has a wealth of knowledge of the US market and he will help us increase our footprint and grow our presence across the US,” said Graham Corfield, CEO of Aviramp.

“He brings with him relationships across the aviation industry and a real grasp of how we work and our equipment.”

Nicolicchia will focus on expanding Aviramp’s reach among airports, airlines and ground handling companies throughout the United States.

“I’m looking forward to reconnecting with long-time friends and colleagues in the aviation industry, developing new relationships and introducing more airports, airlines and ground handling companies to Aviramp’s innovative passenger boarding solutions,” Nicolicchia said.

“After all these years in aviation, I still enjoy this industry as much as ever. I’m proud of where I started, grateful for the experiences and relationships I’ve built along the way and incredibly excited about this next chapter with Aviramp.”