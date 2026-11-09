Jazeera Airways Launches In-House Ground Handling at Kuwait International Airport

Jazeera Airways has begun operating its own ground handling services at Kuwait International Airport's Terminal 5, transitioning from outsourced services as part of a broader effort to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.

The Kuwaiti low-cost carrier said the move will give it greater control over aircraft turnaround times, ground operations coordination and service quality. The first flight handled by the airline's new ground handling team arrived from Madinah, Saudi Arabia, before departing for Beirut, Lebanon.

The transition follows Jazeera Airways' investments in aircraft maintenance and aviation training as the airline works to expand its internal operational capabilities.

The airline announced plans to bring ground handling in-house in March 2025, citing opportunities to improve efficiency and lower unit costs. At the time, Jazeera reported more than 18,000 annual ground handling rotations.

The launch comes as the airline expands its fleet through an order for 26 Airbus aircraft, including 18 A320neo and eight A321neo aircraft.

Barathan Pasupathi, CEO of Jazeera Airways, said greater control over ground operations will help the carrier improve turnaround performance and achieve long-term cost efficiencies while supporting fleet and network growth.

The airline said the initiative will also create employment opportunities and support the development of specialized aviation skills in Kuwait.