SAHCO Secures Air Algérie Ground Handling Contract at Two Nigerian Airports

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) has secured a contract to provide ground handling services for Air Algérie at two major airports in Nigeria.

Under the agreement, SAHCO will handle the Algerian national carrier's operations at Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. Services will include passenger handling, baggage operations, ramp services and cargo support.

The agreement builds on an existing relationship between the companies. SAHCO began handling Air Algérie's flights between Algiers and Abuja in April 2025. The airline expanded its Nigerian network in late October with new service connecting Algiers, Abuja and Lagos.

SAHCO said its investments in ground support equipment, technology and workforce training have strengthened its ability to serve international airline customers. The company is also incorporating alternative power sources and environmentally focused solutions into its equipment strategy.

SAHCO operates at all commercially active airports in Nigeria and holds several international certifications, including IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) registration and ISO 9001 certification.

The contract adds to SAHCO's portfolio of international airline customers as the company continues to expand its ground handling operations across Nigeria.