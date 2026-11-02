Cebu Pacific Expands Electric GSE Fleet at Davao Airport

Cebu Pacific has deployed three electric baggage tractors and two passenger buses at Davao International Airport in the Philippines, expanding its ground handling capabilities to support growing passenger traffic.

The deployment makes Cebu Pacific the first Philippine airline to operate electric ground support equipment (GSE) at Davao. The additional tractors bring the carrier's electric GSE fleet to 50 units across Manila, Cebu and Davao.

The electric baggage tractors transport baggage and cargo between aircraft and ground handling facilities, while the buses shuttle passengers between the terminal and aircraft parked at remote stands.

The expansion comes as Cebu Pacific continues to grow its Davao operations. During the first half of 2026, the airline carried more than 1.4 million passengers through the airport, a 4% increase over the same period in 2025.

Lei Apostol, Cebu Pacific vice president for customer service operations, said the additional equipment will help maintain operational efficiency during peak travel periods while reducing emissions from ground operations.

The airline's electric GSE fleet also includes aircraft pushback tractors and lower-deck loaders used for baggage and cargo handling.

The investment is part of Cebu Pacific's broader sustainability strategy. In October, the airline also introduced bridge-mounted equipment at Clark International Airport to supply parked aircraft with external electrical power and cooled air, reducing reliance on onboard auxiliary power units.