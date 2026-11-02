Sofema Aviation Introduces Training on New EASA Ground Handling Regulations

Sofema Aviation has introduced a two-day training program designed to help ground handling organizations prepare for new European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) regulations governing ground operations.

The program addresses the transition to a standardized European safety framework under Delegated Regulation (EU) 2025/20 and Implementing Regulation (EU) 2025/23. The regulations establish new requirements for safety management, operational oversight, personnel competency and ground support equipment maintenance.

The 12-session course covers safety management systems, regulatory compliance, fatigue risk management, competency-based training, GSE maintenance and aircraft turnaround coordination. Participants will also examine how existing industry standards, including IATA's IGOM and ISAGO programs, align with the new requirements.

The training is intended for ground handling managers, ramp supervisors, safety personnel, turnaround coordinators and regulatory authorities.

The program is designed to help organizations prepare for upcoming regulatory milestones, including declaration requirements in March 2027 and full compliance by March 2028.