Aurrigo Earns Two Honors at Self-Driving Industry Awards

Aurrigo International received two honors at the 2026 Self-Driving Industry Awards, with CEO David Keene named an Industry Legend and the company's autonomous Auto-Cargo vehicle winning the Industrial Design Award.

Keene was recognized for his leadership in developing autonomous vehicles for airport operations, including solutions designed to transport baggage, cargo and passengers. Aurrigo's Auto-Cargo and Auto-DollyTug vehicles have been deployed in live trials at nine airports worldwide.

The Auto-Cargo vehicle, which received the Industrial Design Award, can transport a standard cargo pallet or four unit load devices (ULDs), with an onboard capacity of 4,500 kilograms and the ability to tow an additional 12,000 kilograms.

Designed for congested airport environments, Auto-Cargo incorporates four-wheel steering, optimized weight distribution and a powered roller deck to automate cargo loading and unloading. Its design also allows the vehicle to operate beneath aircraft wings.

The vehicle began operations at East Midlands Airport in the United Kingdom and is undergoing additional testing at Teesside International Airport.

"When we pivoted to designing, developing and building our own autonomous vehicles, I had the vision that we would be first to market and deploying our tech in real-world scenarios," Keene said.

The Self-Driving Industry Awards recognize achievements in automated mobility, connected transport and autonomous vehicle deployment.