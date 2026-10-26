Miles GSE Delivers 20 Catering Trucks to London Heathrow

Miles GSE has delivered 20 aircraft catering trucks to DO & CO UK for operations at London Heathrow Airport, expanding the equipment manufacturer's presence in the British aviation market.

The new vehicles are already in service at Heathrow, supporting DO & CO's aircraft catering operations. The delivery follows the catering provider's acquisition of an American Airlines contract at the airport earlier this year.

The contract transition had resulted in service disruptions, and the additional specialized equipment will support the resumption of full catering operations.

Headquartered in Germany, with manufacturing facilities in Germany and Türkiye, Miles GSE produces a range of ground support equipment, including catering trucks, potable water trucks, lavatory service vehicles, cabin cleaning trucks, passenger stairs and aircraft maintenance platforms.

The company has expanded its presence in the UK over the past five years. Its equipment is now operating at Heathrow across all six of its primary product categories.

The latest delivery builds on Miles GSE's existing relationship with DO & CO and supports the manufacturer's continued expansion in the UK ground support equipment market.