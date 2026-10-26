Menzies Aviation Secures Seven-Year Ground Handling Licenses in Portugal

Menzies Aviation has been awarded seven-year ground handling licenses at Lisbon, Porto and Faro airports, securing its long-term presence at three of Portugal's busiest aviation gateways.

The licenses, awarded by Portugal's National Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC), cover ground handling operations at the three airports, where Menzies employs more than 3,500 people and supports more than 100,000 aircraft turnarounds annually.

The decision follows a competitive tender process that began in 2024. A consortium comprising Clece and South Europe Ground Services initially ranked first but was subsequently excluded after regulators determined it had not demonstrated compliance with certain licensing requirements.

The awards provide Menzies with greater certainty to plan investments, expand operational capabilities and support airline customers in a growing aviation market.

Portugal recorded 72.5 million airline passengers in 2025, an increase of 4.7% over the previous year, according to Menzies.

"These licenses offer long-term predictability for our business and create the stability needed to plan, invest and support our customers as the market continues to evolve," said Miguel Gomez Sjunnesson, executive vice president for Europe at Menzies Aviation.

The company has expanded its Portuguese operations since acquiring a majority stake in Serviços Portugueses de Handling (SPdH), formerly Groundforce Portugal, from TAP Air Portugal in 2024. Menzies acquired the remaining shares in June 2026.

In addition to Lisbon, Porto and Faro, Menzies provides ground handling services at Funchal and Porto Santo airports in Madeira.

Menzies Aviation operates at more than 347 airports in 65 countries, handling more than 5.3 million flights annually.