Vienna Airport Named Europe's Ground Handler of the Year for Third Time

Vienna Airport has been named Ground Handler of the Year – Europe at the 2026 Payload Asia Awards, marking the third time the Austrian airport has received the distinction.

The award was presented Oct. 19 during the 13th annual Payload Asia Awards in Singapore. Vienna Airport previously earned the honor in 2022 and 2025.

The award recognizes European ground handling providers for operational performance, business agility and continued growth amid changing industry demands.

"Three awards as Europe's best ground handler are a strong international endorsement of the quality of our ground handling services at Vienna Airport," said Julian Jäger, joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport. "Especially in a highly competitive market, efficient processes, reliability, and high-performance standards are crucial factors for success."

Vienna Airport provides an integrated range of ground handling services, including aircraft handling, baggage operations, passenger services and specialized cargo handling. The airport also operates as a major cargo hub for Central and Eastern Europe, with intercontinental connections and a network of air cargo feeder services.

Its handling infrastructure includes ten Category F aircraft stands near the terminal, 24-hour operational readiness and the GDP-certified Vienna Pharma Handling Center for temperature-sensitive shipments.

Michael Zach, senior vice president of Ground Handling & Cargo Operations at Vienna Airport, credited the airport's infrastructure, coordinated processes and ground handling teams for supporting reliable operations and efficient aircraft turnarounds.

The Payload Asia Awards recognize achievements across the air cargo and logistics industry, including airlines, airports, ground handling companies and technology providers. This year's awards included 29 categories, with entries evaluated by a panel of 13 industry professionals.