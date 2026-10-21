ExecuJet Haite Expands Ground Handling Operations at Beijing Daxing Airport

ExecuJet Haite Aviation Services China has signed an agreement with Capital Airport Holding Business Aviation Management (CBM) to provide ground handling services at Beijing Daxing International Airport, expanding its operational presence at one of China's major business aviation hubs.

The agreement builds on ExecuJet Haite's existing maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations at Daxing and extends its ground handling network to both of Beijing's primary airports. The company has provided similar services at Beijing Capital International Airport for the past two years.

ExecuJet Haite plans to expand its ground handling team at Daxing, providing line technician and customer support services alongside its established maintenance operations.

Daxing has invested in more than 3.2 million square feet of business aviation infrastructure, including an FBO terminal, MRO facilities, aircraft parking areas and hangars. The complex provides parking for 85 aircraft and includes four hangars dedicated to aircraft storage.

ExecuJet Haite's existing Daxing MRO facility features approximately 54,000 square feet of climate-controlled hangar space, capable of accommodating eight midsize to large business jets simultaneously.

The three-level FBO terminal, operated in partnership with CBM, includes 12 VIP rooms, offices and lounges, along with separate passenger processing areas for domestic, international and special-mission flights.

The expansion strengthens ExecuJet Haite's ability to provide integrated ground handling and maintenance support for business aviation operators serving the Beijing region.