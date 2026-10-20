Universal Aviation Rebrands as Affinity Aviation, Expands Global Ground Handling Network

Universal Aviation has introduced a new global brand, Affinity Aviation, as the company continues investing in ground handling operations, aviation infrastructure and service capabilities across its international network.

Announced Oct. 19 during NBAA-BACE 2026 in Las Vegas, the rebrand marks a new chapter for the Evans family-owned business, which has more than 65 years of experience providing ground support services for business aviation operators.

The Affinity Aviation network encompasses more than 75 locations in over 20 countries, including fixed-base operators (FBOs), general aviation terminals, ground handling teams and supervisory agents.

"Affinity represents where we are taking this business next," said Greg Evans, managing principal of Evans Family Office. "We are building on everything that has made this company successful while pushing ourselves to keep getting better."

The rebrand comes amid significant investment in the company's global ground handling infrastructure.

In Saudi Arabia, Affinity recently began operations at a new general aviation terminal and FBO in Dammam, the first of three flagship operations planned in the country. Additional developments include an approximately 108,000-square-foot private aviation hangar and full-service ground handling operation in Jeddah, along with a dedicated private aviation lounge and ground handling facility in Riyadh.

A centralized operational control center will coordinate the company's services across Saudi Arabia.

In Europe, construction is underway on an approximately 53,800-square-foot hangar at Madrid-Barajas Airport, designed to accommodate aircraft up to Boeing Business Jet size.

The company has also expanded its presence in Mexico, where it worked with local partners to develop a 362,000-square-foot FBO and hangar complex in Guadalajara, including a 51,700-square-foot general aviation hangar.

Additional investments include facility upgrades in Milan and Paris, improvements to the company's Venezuela operation and expansion in the Dominican Republic.

Beyond infrastructure, Affinity Aviation plans to strengthen its operational capabilities through investments in personnel, technology, safety systems and service standards across its network.

The transition from Universal Aviation to Affinity Aviation will take place in phases throughout 2027, with updates to digital platforms, facility signage, uniforms and operational communications. The company said customers will be notified in advance of any changes affecting operational procedures or billing.