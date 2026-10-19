Leeds Bradford Airport Introduces Aveo Airside Driving Simulator

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has implemented the Aveo Driving Simulator to train airside drivers using a digital twin of the airport, allowing personnel to practice challenging operating conditions and emergency procedures in a controlled environment.

Iceland-based Aveo completed the simulator's deployment Aug. 25, following a contract announced in May.

Built using real-world airport data, the simulator recreates Leeds Bradford's airfield environment and allows drivers to practice standardized scenarios before operating vehicles airside. Training includes runway incursion prevention, emergency procedures and driving in adverse weather conditions, including heavy rain, fog, thunderstorms and low visibility.

The system also generates data-driven competency assessments, providing consistent training records to support regulatory compliance and auditing requirements.

Leeds Bradford will also use Aveo's Winter Ops module, which allows personnel to practice snow removal operations under challenging winter weather and visibility conditions.

"The airside driving simulator not only allows us to deliver an enhanced, highly engaging initial training course but also enables us to recreate specific incidents or near misses based on reports received through our SMS reporting platform," said Richard Duncan, head of airfield operations at Leeds Bradford Airport.

Duncan added that the airport's fire team is already using the simulator for low-visibility airfield search training, with winter operations training planned for the airside operations team.

The implementation comes as aviation regulators place greater emphasis on scenario-based training and competency assessments. The UK Civil Aviation Authority's CAP 790 guidance, updated in July 2026, encourages aerodrome operators to consider recurrent scenario-based training and local runway incursion case studies.

According to Aveo, the simulator supports training and competency requirements outlined in ICAO Annex 14 and CAA CAP 642.

"Every driver can now train on the same scenarios and be assessed the same way, giving the airport consistent training records," said Ragnar Sævarsson, chief commercial officer and co-founder of Aveo.