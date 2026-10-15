Draxon Launches VR De-Icing Training Course for Ground Handlers

Draxon has introduced a virtual reality de-icing training course designed to help ground handling personnel develop equipment operating skills and practice aircraft de-icing procedures without taking equipment out of service.

The new course, available through Draxon's VR training application, includes seven lessons across two modules covering de-icer components, controls, safety features and aircraft de-icing techniques.

Trainees work with a virtual de-icing vehicle equipped with an enclosed operator cabin and a 12-meter telescopic boom. After learning the equipment's controls and fluid types, operators practice spraying techniques on a simulated aircraft wing, working from the wingtip toward the wing root.

The application scores trainees on completion time, fluid consumption, spray sequence and spray distance. Training also addresses no-spray zones and procedures applicable to other de-icing equipment and aircraft types.

The course operates on standalone VR headsets, eliminating the need for dedicated simulator hardware or physical de-icing equipment. According to Draxon, the approach allows ground handlers to conduct training throughout the year without consuming de-icing fluid or removing equipment from operational service.

Additional lessons covering tail de-icing, full-aircraft procedures and a scored assessment are scheduled for release in the coming weeks.

"De-icing training can become faster, more flexible, and more cost-effective," said Paul Schwarzenholz, founder and CEO of Draxon, who noted that the course was developed in eight weeks and designed around SAE de-icing training standards.

Draxon plans to demonstrate the course at the SAE G-12 Aircraft Ground Deicing Steering Group meeting in Montreal, Oct. 19-22.