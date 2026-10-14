Four Global Ground Handlers Vie for Dhaka Airport Contract

Four international ground handling companies are competing to provide passenger ground handling services at the new Third Terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Menzies Aviation, Swissport, Çelebi Aviation Holding and dnata have been submitted for regulatory clearance by the Japanese consortium preparing to operate the terminal, according to the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) will review the companies for potential security, regulatory or other concerns before the consortium selects one of the eligible operators.

The successful bidder will become the terminal's second passenger ground handling provider, operating alongside Biman Bangladesh Airlines. The introduction of another operator is intended to increase competition and improve ground handling performance at the country's principal international airport.

The selection is a significant step in preparing the new terminal for full-scale operations. Key performance measures are expected to include aircraft turnaround times, baggage delivery, equipment availability, safety and passenger service.

Menzies previously announced plans to invest more than $12 million during its first year of operations if selected, including investments in ground support equipment, technology and workforce training. The company also proposed creating more than 1,000 direct jobs and establishing a training academy in Dhaka.

The Japanese consortium is expected to select a ground handling provider following CAAB clearance. No final selection has been announced.