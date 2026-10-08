Swissport, Riyadh Air Partner to Establish Saudi Arabia's First Centralized Load Control Center

Swissport Saudi Arabia and Riyadh Air have entered into a long-term partnership to establish Saudi Arabia's first centralized load control center in Riyadh, creating a dedicated operation to support the airline's expanding domestic and international network.

Expected to become operational within eight months of the Sept. 30 announcement, the center will manage aircraft load planning, weight and balance calculations, and load documentation for Riyadh Air flights across its network.

Centralized load control is a critical component of airline operations, helping ensure aircraft are properly loaded and meet weight and balance requirements before departure. Consolidating these functions allows specialized teams to apply consistent procedures and standards across multiple airports.

The new center will operate according to Swissport's global systems, procedures and operational standards. The partnership also includes an emphasis on workforce development, with both companies investing in knowledge transfer and training for Saudi aviation professionals.

Through Swissport Academy, employees will receive structured training in load planning, weight and balance calculations, and related operational processes.

"Establishing the Kingdom's first Centralized Load Control center brings specialized aviation expertise closer to the airline's operations while creating opportunities for Saudi professionals to build skills in an important area of flight operations," said Dirk Goovaerts, Swissport's CEO for Continental Europe, Middle East, Africa and India and global cargo chair.

Hamad Alhemede, CEO of Swissport Saudi Arabia, said the partnership will combine the company's international experience with local workforce development.

"We will combine Swissport's global standards and experience with local talent, supported by Swissport Academy, to build a strong team capable of operating the center and supporting Riyadh Air's growing network from Saudi Arabia," Alhemede said.

Pankaj Handa, vice president of ground operations at Riyadh Air, said the initiative will strengthen the airline's operational capabilities as it expands.

"Our partnership with Swissport Saudi Arabia is an important step in developing specialized expertise and strengthening local capabilities in a critical area of airline operations, supporting the growth of our global network and our ambitions for the future," Handa said.

The center will add centralized load control to Swissport Saudi Arabia's existing portfolio of aviation services and establish a foundation for developing additional load control capabilities.

Swissport has operated in Saudi Arabia for 10 years and employs more than 6,000 aviation professionals at 20 airports across the country.

The partnership supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 aviation development strategy, which includes expanding airport infrastructure, strengthening connectivity and developing a skilled aviation workforce. Riyadh Air aims to serve more than 100 destinations worldwide by 2030.