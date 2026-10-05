Cathay Cargo Introduces AI-Assisted Screening for Trade Compliance

Cathay Cargo has introduced an AI-assisted screening capability designed to identify potential trade-control requirements earlier in the shipment process and give frontline teams clearer information for handling compliance issues.

The technology uses AI-assisted language analysis to check shipment information against relevant trade-control requirements. Rather than relying solely on keyword matching, the system evaluates the context of goods descriptions and compares them with applicable control-list requirements.

Cathay Cargo said the additional screening is intended to help identify potential permit obligations before cargo moves through its network, reducing the risk of delays or disruptions.

Shippers remain responsible for providing accurate shipment declarations, and human oversight remains part of the screening process.

“As global trade requirements continue to evolve, what customers value most is certainty, knowing that obligations are identified before a shipment moves, not after,” said Dominic Perret, director cargo at Cathay Cargo.

Cathay Cargo has also redesigned the information displayed to frontline teams. The new interface shows why a shipment has been flagged and what follow-up action may be required in a single view, helping employees prioritize and address potential compliance issues before cargo enters the network.

The carrier said early results have shown more timely handling of alerts and improved ability among frontline teams to prioritize follow-up.

“The value of this enhancement is in how dense regulatory requirements are made clearer and more actionable for our people,” Perret said. “Pairing digital intelligence with operational expertise creates better outcomes for customers, regulators and the wider air cargo community.”

Cathay Cargo plans to continue refining the capability using operational feedback and compliance reviews.

The new screening tool adds to Cathay Cargo’s broader use of AI and digital technology in cargo operations. Existing applications include AI-assisted lithium battery screening, predictive safety analysis and AI-enhanced CCTV systems at Cathay Cargo terminal facilities.