Menzies Aviation Expands Ground Handling Services at Kuala Lumpur International Airport

Menzies Aviation has expanded its operations at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KUL) to include passenger services, making the company a full-service ground handling provider at Malaysia’s largest airport.

The expansion follows Menzies Aviation Malaysia’s ground handling license award in November 2024 and the launch of ramp operations at KUL in January 2025.

For the new passenger services operation, Menzies selected and trained employees from its existing ramp workforce to provide above-the-wing services. The cross-trained team handled passenger and ramp services for an Ascend Airways proving flight in August as part of the airline’s Passenger/Commercial Air Operator Certificate approval process.

“In less than two years we’ve established a strong operational foundation at KUL by successfully launching ramp services and evolving into a full-suite ground handling provider at one of Southeast Asia’s most important aviation hubs,” said Darren Masters, executive vice president, Oceania and Southeast Asia, Menzies Aviation.

Menzies is also emphasizing lower-emission ground operations at KUL. The company said 58% of its ground support equipment fleet at the airport is electric, supplemented by lower-emission fuels including B20 biodiesel.

The percentage of electric equipment at KUL is well above Menzies’ global fleet average. The company reported earlier this year that electric equipment accounted for 25% of its global GSE fleet at the end of 2025, following more than $200 million in fleet modernization investment.

Kuala Lumpur International Airport handled 63.3 million passengers in 2025, up from 57 million in 2024.