Swissport Opens New Cargo Facility at EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse

Swissport has launched a new cargo handling operation in the French sector of EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse, marking its return to the French market and expanding its European cargo network.

Operating as Swissport Cargo Services France, the new facility provides 3,000 square meters of warehouse space, including a 1,000-square-meter French customs zone and 2,000 square meters dedicated to international cargo handling and the buildup and breakdown of airline pallets.

The operation will initially focus on airline cargo handling. Although it will operate as an independent entity in France, it will work closely with Swissport's established Basel cargo operation, drawing on the existing team's expertise and operational processes.

"France is an important aviation market with significant long-term potential for Swissport," said Bruno Stefani, regional CEO for Switzerland, Italy and France at Swissport.

Stefani said the company also sees opportunities to expand its ground handling and airport hospitality services in France and develop additional partnerships with airlines and airports.

Andreas Behnke, head of cargo for Switzerland, Italy and France and station manager at Basel-Mulhouse, said the new operation will build on the experience of Swissport's existing Basel cargo team while establishing a dedicated presence in France.

The expansion follows Swissport's addition of 800 square meters of freight space at Basel in 2025 to accommodate growing import volumes. The company's Basel operation handled more than 47,000 tons of cargo in 2024, with pharmaceutical exports representing a significant portion of its business.

Swissport's global cargo network includes more than 120 cargo centers and handles more than five million tons of air freight annually.