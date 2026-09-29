Nigerian Ground Handlers Suspend Services to XEJet Over Unpaid Debt

The Aviation Ground Handlers Association of Nigeria (AGHAN) has directed its members to suspend ground handling services to XEJet Airlines over approximately 300 million naira in unpaid charges.

The suspension, announced Sept. 28, follows what the association described as repeated failures by the airline to honor agreed repayment schedules despite efforts by ground handling companies to recover the outstanding debt.

According to local media reports, the withdrawal has disrupted XEJet's operations, with some passengers' checked baggage transferred to another domestic carrier for processing.

In a joint statement, AGHAN President Olaniyi Adigun and Vice President Bashir Ahmed said the association had instructed members to discontinue services after XEJet failed to meet its payment commitments.

The association said its members would continue withholding services until the airline settles its outstanding obligations or reaches an acceptable repayment arrangement.

The action follows an earlier seven-day ultimatum issued by AGHAN to domestic airlines with outstanding debts. The association demanded payment of at least 75% of outstanding balances, with the remainder subject to repayment arrangements.

That broader suspension was subsequently put on hold after several airlines submitted payment plans and began settling their debts. AGHAN said XEJet failed to comply with its agreed arrangements, prompting the latest action.

The association also cited increasing financial pressure on ground handling companies, including rising equipment costs and employee expenses. It said unpaid charges were restricting members' ability to invest in equipment and improve staff welfare.

AGHAN warned that other airlines could face similar suspensions if they fail to meet their payment obligations.

XEJet had not publicly responded to the allegations as of Sept. 29. Nigerian newspaper The PUNCH reported that its attempts to reach the airline's spokesperson were unsuccessful.