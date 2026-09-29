Swissport Enters Indonesian Market Through Joint Venture With UNEX Aviation Services

Swissport International has signed binding agreements to form a joint venture with Jakarta-based UNEX Aviation Services, marking its entry into Indonesia and expanding its ground handling and air cargo operations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Under the agreement, Swissport will acquire a stake in UNEX, which provides air cargo warehousing and related services to domestic and international airlines at Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. The company also holds nationwide ground handling licenses.

The partners plan to expand beyond cargo operations to offer ramp handling and passenger services, with plans to extend their operations to additional airports across Indonesia. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Warwick Brady, president and CEO of Swissport International, said the partnership supports the company's strategy to expand its cargo business while establishing a stronger ground handling presence in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia represents a substantial growth opportunity for aviation services. The country, which spans more than 17,000 islands, recorded approximately 101 million domestic and international passengers and 1 million metric tons of airfreight in 2024. Swissport cited an International Air Transport Association forecast projecting that Indonesia will become the world's fourth-largest aviation market by 2030.

The joint venture will combine Swissport's international network and operational expertise with UNEX's established presence in Indonesia. Budiman Tedja, founder and CEO of UNEX Aviation Services, said the partnership will allow the company to broaden its services and strengthen its operational capabilities.

The agreement adds Indonesia to Swissport's existing Asia-Pacific operations, which include China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. In 2025, the company's regional operations handled approximately 25 million passengers, 632,000 flights and 450,000 metric tons of cargo, supported by 10,000 employees.