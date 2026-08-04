BestTurn Uses AI to Match Airport Ground Handling Workers On Demand

BestTurn, a South Korea-based aviation workforce technology company, is using artificial intelligence to help airlines and ground handlers fill short-notice staffing needs at airports, with plans to expand into the U.S. market in 2027.

Founded in 2023 at Incheon International Airport, the company developed SpotWork, an on-demand workforce platform designed specifically for airport ground operations. Unlike traditional gig-work marketplaces, SpotWork focuses exclusively on security-cleared personnel qualified to work in airport secure areas.

The platform digitally verifies worker credentials, including airport security access and required training, then uses AI to match qualified employees with available assignments based on factors such as certifications, experience, location, availability and fatigue. If a scheduled worker becomes unavailable because of a flight disruption, weather or an absence, the system automatically searches for a replacement, with the company claiming new assignments can be filled within three minutes.

BestTurn says the platform addresses one of the industry's ongoing workforce challenges: balancing fluctuating staffing demands while maintaining enough trained, badged personnel to support flight operations. Because airport employees often require weeks of security screening and specialized training before they can begin work, labor shortages can be difficult to resolve through conventional hiring alone.

The company currently supports tasks including cabin cleaning, passenger assistance for travelers requiring wheelchairs, VIP concierge services and other turnaround-related functions. According to BestTurn, the platform has supported more than 6,300 operations at Incheon International Airport across 14 airlines and ground service providers, including American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines and Qatar Airways.

BestTurn reports a 98 percent workforce matching success rate and says customers have reduced labor costs by paying only for actual working hours rather than maintaining excess staffing during slower periods. The company also says it has earned ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications and holds an aircraft ground handling license in South Korea.

Looking ahead, BestTurn plans to establish a presence in New Jersey during the first half of 2027 as it targets airports serving the New York metropolitan area, including John F. Kennedy International Airport and Newark Liberty International Airport. The company also intends to commercialize a software-as-a-service version of SpotWork and develop workforce management tools built on operational turnaround data.