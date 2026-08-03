Çelebi Aviation Expands Nairobi Operations with Turkish Airlines Partnership

Çelebi Aviation is expanding its footprint in East Africa through a new ground handling agreement with Turkish Airlines at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) in Nairobi.

Beginning Aug. 1, Çelebi will provide passenger services, ramp operations, baggage handling, aircraft turnaround coordination and other ground handling support for Turkish Airlines' daily Istanbul-Nairobi service. The operation encompasses seven weekly flights, or approximately 365 annually, with an expected 75,000 to 80,000 passengers served each year.

The agreement strengthens Çelebi Aviation's position in Kenya, where the company already provides services for carriers including British Airways, Emirates SkyCargo, Network Airlines and Astral Aviation. The partnership also supports the company's broader strategy to expand its presence across Africa.

Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport serves as a key gateway linking Africa with Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Ongoing modernization projects led by the Kenya Airports Authority are expected to increase the airport's annual passenger capacity from 7.5 million to 22 million.

Çelebi said its Kenya operation maintains ISO 9001:2015, ISAGO and GDP certifications, supporting passenger, cargo and pharmaceutical logistics operations. The company also highlighted its use of electric ground support equipment (e-GSE) as part of its efforts to reduce emissions and support more sustainable airport operations.

"Our collaboration with Turkish Airlines clearly demonstrates the operational maturity of Çelebi Aviation Kenya and the trust we have built with leading international airlines," said Atilla Korkmazoğlu, president of Ground Handling & Cargo, EMEA, at Çelebi Aviation. "We are pleased to support Turkish Airlines' operations in Nairobi and believe this partnership will create long-term value for both organizations."

He added that the agreement represents an important milestone in the company's long-term growth strategy across the African market.