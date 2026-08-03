IBAC Adds Self-Declaration Path for IS-BAH Safety Standard

The International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) has introduced a self-declaration option for its International Standard for Business Aircraft Handling (IS-BAH), giving ground handling organizations an alternative path to demonstrate conformance with the safety standard.

Under the updated program, ground handlers can continue to pursue traditional IS-BAH registration through an independent third-party audit or choose to self-declare that their operations conform to the standard without external verification.

IBAC said the new option is designed to make the standard more accessible as regulatory oversight of ground handling service providers expands in many parts of the world.

"We have introduced this self-declaration option to allow organizations to use the IS-BAH as a tool to help them meet their obligations to safe operations and imminent regulatory oversight of ground handling service providers," said Terry Yeomans, director of the IS-BAH program.

Yeomans emphasized that IBAC expects many organizations to continue pursuing third-party audits because independent verification provides the highest level of credibility. He also noted that customers and regulators may seek additional assurance when organizations rely solely on self-declared conformance.

According to IBAC Director General Kurt Edwards, the new option will enable more independent ground handling service providers to adopt the ICAO-recognized safety framework, helping them strengthen safety management practices and foster a stronger safety culture.

Organizations that choose the self-declaration route will have access to the same internationally recognized practices, guidelines and protocols contained within the IS-BAH standard, while those seeking formal external validation can continue using the existing audit and stage registration process.