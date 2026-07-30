PositionPTT, PRYME Expand Hands-Free Communications for Airport Ground Operations

PositionPTT and PRYME are expanding their partnership to provide integrated push-to-talk (PTT) communications systems designed to improve safety and hands-free communications for airport ground crews and other mobile workforces. The companies say the technology helps organizations comply with Department of Transportation distracted driving requirements while allowing employees to remain connected without interrupting critical tasks.

The companies highlighted a deployment with a nationwide airport services provider, where more than 100 PRYME Trooper II speaker microphones were paired with PositionPTT radios to enable hands-free communications for ground crews and other ramp personnel. Additional deployments include food distribution and private security operations.

The integrated solution combines PositionPTT's nationwide push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) platform—including handheld and in-vehicle radios, a smartphone application and desktop dispatch software—with PRYME's headsets, speaker microphones and push-to-talk switches. The system operates over nationwide cellular networks and includes GPS tracking, centralized dispatch and plug-and-play deployment as an alternative to traditional two-way radio infrastructure.

"Our devices are DOT distracted-driver compliant, so anybody operating a vehicle should be using a hands-free solution," said Bill Trout, president and owner of PositionPTT. "That's where PRYME Audio Accessories make the perfect partner."

According to the companies, the integrated communications platform has been adopted across industries including airport services, transportation, construction, hospitality, security, distribution and facilities management, where hands-free communications can improve both worker safety and operational efficiency.

Dave George, president and chief technologist of PRYME, said the companies also collaborate to help customers identify the accessories best suited to their operational requirements.