Agereh Launches Solar-Powered GSE Tracking System for Airport Operations

Agereh Technologies has introduced AGSET, a solar-assisted GPS tracking system designed to improve the safety, security and operational readiness of airport ground support equipment (GSE).

The battery-powered device mounts directly to GSE with two screws and immediately begins transmitting location and movement data over public or private cellular networks. Designed for use by airports, airlines, ground handlers, fixed-base operators and maintenance teams, AGSET provides visibility into equipment operating across ramps, aprons, cargo areas, hangars and remote stands.

According to Agereh, the system helps operators monitor equipment locations, geofences, movement history and impact events, turning location data into operational intelligence. The company said the platform can help identify misplaced equipment, verify assets are staged before aircraft arrivals, flag unauthorized movement after hours and support maintenance decisions following significant impacts.

AGSET is designed to address the challenge of tracking equipment that may be owned by multiple organizations operating on the same airport. While airports may not own every tug, belt loader, baggage cart or ground power unit on the ramp, they remain responsible for maintaining safe and efficient operations.

The system supports public cellular, CBRS private cellular and 900 MHz communications. Agereh said its solar-assisted rechargeable power system and IP67-rated enclosure are designed to withstand outdoor airport environments ranging from approximately -40 F to 149 F.

Rather than requiring airport-wide reader infrastructure, external power or Wi-Fi connectivity, AGSET transmits data directly through cellular networks. The company said its API-first architecture enables integration with airport operational databases (AODB), digital twins, safety and security platforms, maintenance systems and other operational software.

Agereh is offering pilot evaluations for airports, airlines, ground handlers and GSE maintenance organizations interested in testing the system within specific operational areas, such as a terminal, cargo facility or handler fleet. Pilot programs can measure factors including equipment search time, turnaround readiness, utilization, unauthorized movement and safety-related events.