Menzies Aviation Announces CEO Transition, Names New Chairman

Menzies Aviation has announced a leadership transition that will see Group Chief Executive Officer Philipp Joeinig step down on July 31, with Hassan El-Houry appointed as the company's new CEO and Ehab Aziz named non-executive chairman of the board.

Joeinig joined the Menzies board in 2017 and became CEO in 2020, overseeing a period of significant expansion and operational growth. The company credited him with helping shape the business through a period of substantial change and thanked him for his leadership and contributions.

El-Houry brings more than 20 years of aviation services experience to the role. Before joining Menzies, he led National Aviation Services (NAS), growing the company from a single station into a major aviation services provider across emerging markets. He also played a key role in Agility's acquisition of Menzies in 2022 and the subsequent integration of NAS and Menzies, creating what the company describes as the world's largest aviation services provider. Since then, he has served as executive chairman of Menzies and is also chairman of the Aviation Services Association (ASA World).

"It is a privilege to be appointed CEO of Menzies Aviation," El-Houry said. "We have an exceptional team, a leading market position and a clear strategy for growth. I look forward to working with Ehab and the Board, and with colleagues, customers and partners across our global network, as we build on our momentum, invest in our people, strengthen customer partnerships and continue delivering safe, reliable and high-quality aviation services across six continents."

Aziz, who has served as a non-executive director of Menzies since 2022, succeeds to the role of non-executive chairman after more than 25 years with Agility, where he helped lead the company's growth through acquisitions and business expansion. He will oversee board strategy, governance and long-term value creation.

"Menzies is well positioned for its next phase, with a strong team, a clear strategy and the right foundations to deliver it," Aziz said. "As non-executive chairman, I will work closely with Hassan and the executive team to build on what has been achieved and create sustainable, long-term value for our customers, our people and our shareholders."

The company said its strategic priorities remain unchanged, with continued focus on safety, service excellence, operational performance and sustainable long-term growth.