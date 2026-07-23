Swissport Opens Integrated Control Center to Strengthen Ground Operations Across UK & Ireland

Swissport has opened a new Integrated Control Centre (ICC) at Birmingham Airport, creating a centralized hub to oversee ground handling operations across its UK and Ireland network and marking another step in the industry's shift toward more data-driven ramp management.

The facility operates 24/7, combining operational control, telematics, AI-supported monitoring, live video systems and geofencing technology into a single platform. Swissport said the ICC provides real-time visibility into more than 2,000 pieces of ground support equipment (GSE), helping improve ramp safety, equipment availability and aircraft turnaround performance.

The centralized operation gives controllers a network-wide view of daily ground handling activities, enabling faster responses to operational disruptions, more efficient deployment of GSE and improved coordination during peak travel periods.

"At Swissport, our responsibility is to ensure every aircraft turnaround is carried out following the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and reliability," said Karen Cox, CEO of Swissport UK & Ireland. "The Integrated Control Centre in Birmingham strengthens how we support our teams on the ground through real-time operational intelligence and improved day-to-day decision-making."

Beyond monitoring equipment, the ICC is designed to support a more proactive approach to safety. Integrated telematics help track equipment utilization and availability, while forward- and rear-facing camera systems provide live video that can be used for operational reviews and incident analysis. Swissport said the technologies operate within its Safety Management System and were implemented in collaboration with employee representatives and other stakeholders.

The company also expects the control center to strengthen operational resilience during periods of disruption by improving visibility into equipment movements and resource allocation across its regional network.

Swissport plans to expand the ICC's capabilities ahead of the 2026-27 winter season with live monitoring of aircraft deicing operations, providing additional coordination during severe weather and helping maintain safe, reliable winter operations.

The Birmingham facility reflects a broader trend among ground handling providers toward centralized operational oversight, where connected equipment, telematics and real-time operational data are brought together to improve decision-making across multiple airport locations rather than individual stations.

Swissport said the ICC is part of its ongoing investment in digital capabilities and operational intelligence across its global network, supporting more consistent, efficient and resilient ground handling operations for airline customers.