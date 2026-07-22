KROHNE Targets Growing SAF Market with Measurement Solutions for Production Facilities

KROHNE is positioning its industrial process instrumentation portfolio to support the growing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry, offering measurement technologies designed to improve reliability, efficiency and operating costs as commercial-scale SAF production expands.

The company's instrumentation is intended to support every stage of the SAF production process, from renewable feedstock pretreatment through hydrotreatment, hydrogen management and final product transfer. KROHNE says its solutions are designed to help producers manage varying feedstocks, improve process stability and maintain accurate measurement under demanding operating conditions.

As SAF projects transition from pilot facilities to larger commercial plants, producers face increasing pressure to scale production while controlling costs and maintaining consistent product quality.

"The SAF industry brings together two very different worlds," said Yannick Farine, industry manager for biofuels and bioenergy at KROHNE. "Success depends on understanding the behavior of renewable feedstocks upstream while also meeting the demands of downstream refining. Our goal is to help customers optimize processes, reduce maintenance and build SAF plants they can rely on for years to come."

KROHNE's portfolio includes ultrasonic flowmeters for applications involving abrasive feedstocks, hydrogen and high-temperature process streams, along with Coriolis mass flowmeters designed for accurate measurement in challenging two-phase flow conditions. The company says the technologies help improve mass balance, yield monitoring and overall process efficiency while reducing maintenance requirements.

In addition to individual instruments, KROHNE supplies integrated systems including custody-transfer metering skids, blending skids and leak-detection systems for SAF production facilities.

The company says its approach combines experience in traditional oil and gas refining with expertise in renewable feedstocks to help SAF producers improve process reliability while reducing lifecycle operating costs.