Menzies Aviation Standardizes Workforce Management Across Global Operations

Menzies Aviation is using UKG’s workforce management platform to standardize scheduling, timekeeping, compliance and employee communications across its global operations.

The aviation services provider employs approximately 65,000 people in 65 countries, delivering passenger services, ramp and baggage handling, aircraft cleaning, fueling, cargo services and other airport support functions.

Managing that workforce requires Menzies to account for local labor laws, collective bargaining agreements, cultural differences and fluctuating operational demands while ensuring employees with the appropriate skills are available when needed.

“The biggest challenges we have are the different cultures across the world, the labor laws we have to adhere to and the various union rules,” said Kelly Butler, head of people systems at Menzies Aviation. “UKG has helped us bring workforce management into one place while still supporting local requirements in each country.”

Through the UKG Pro Workforce Management suite, Menzies managers can view staffing levels, overtime trends, schedule coverage and employee availability. The company said the centralized information helps managers identify potential problems and respond before they affect service delivery.

For example, managers can identify employees who have worked six consecutive days and intervene to ensure they receive appropriate time off.

Menzies has also expanded mobile access to schedules, overtime information and time-off requests, allowing frontline employees to manage workforce-related tasks without relying on company email accounts or desktop computers.

“The mobile app has been a real focus because we want all frontline colleagues to have access to information, not just those with an email address,” Butler said. “They can look in the app, see their roster, check their overtime and even submit a request from home.”

The company also implemented the UKG Talk communications platform to distribute information more consistently across locations, languages and job functions. Employees can access communications through the same mobile platform used for schedules and workforce information.

“In an operation like ours, relying on word of mouth is not enough,” Butler said. “UKG Talk gives us a more consistent way to share information with frontline colleagues, in their preferred language, whether they’re in a terminal, on the ramp or working in another part of the world.”

Menzies said the unified platform is intended to improve workforce visibility, strengthen compliance and help managers respond more quickly to changing operational requirements.