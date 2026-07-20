IAG Invests in Exosuit Developer to Reduce Strain on Baggage Handlers

International Airlines Group (IAG) is investing in wearable robotics company Verve Motion as part of a partnership to evaluate exosuit technology designed to reduce physical strain on baggage handlers and cargo workers.

The investment, made through IAGi Ventures, supports Verve Motion's development of lightweight wearable exosuits that assist workers performing repetitive lifting tasks. The funding round, which also included personal protective equipment manufacturer HexArmor and other investors, brings the company's total funding to more than $55 million.

Founded in 2020 by Spanish entrepreneur Ignacio Galiana and based on research originating at Harvard University, Verve Motion develops wearable support systems intended to reduce fatigue and lower the risk of musculoskeletal injuries in physically demanding jobs. Its technology is already being used in logistics and industrial settings.

As part of the partnership, IAG will collaborate with Verve Motion to test a shoulder-support exosuit designed specifically for aviation ground operations. Initial trials will focus on baggage handlers, with the goal of determining whether the technology can improve worker comfort, reduce repetitive lifting strain and support more efficient baggage and cargo handling.

"Verve Motion is exactly the kind of company we want to back through IAGi Ventures—a business applying innovative technology to solve real operational challenges," said Nacho Tovar, group innovation director at IAG. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to test and shape the technology in a live operating environment while helping improve the day-to-day experience of colleagues carrying out physically demanding work."

Verve Motion CEO and co-founder Ignacio Galiana said baggage handling remains one of the most physically demanding jobs in aviation and that collaboration with IAG will help adapt the technology to the industry's operational needs.

The investment reflects IAG's broader strategy of working with emerging technology companies to improve safety, operational resilience and productivity across its airline operations. If successful, the aviation-specific exosuits could become another tool for reducing workplace injuries while supporting ramp and cargo employees performing repetitive manual handling tasks.