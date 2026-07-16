Turkish Cargo Expands SMARTIST Hub, Selects Lödige Industries for Automation Upgrade

Turkish Cargo has selected Lödige Industries to deliver the next phase of automation for its SMARTIST cargo hub at Istanbul Airport, a project that will more than double the facility's annual cargo handling capacity from 2 million to 4.5 million metric tons.

The SMARTIST 2.0 expansion builds on the automated cargo handling systems Lödige installed during the terminal's first phase, which opened in 2021. The new investment introduces additional automation and digital technologies designed to improve operational efficiency, accelerate cargo processing and support continued growth in global freight volumes.

Once complete, the expanded facility will encompass 370,000 square meters of enclosed space. Automated systems will streamline the storage and retrieval of Unit Load Devices (ULDs) and in-house pallets, enabling faster aircraft turnarounds while managing increasingly complex cargo operations.

Turkish Cargo said the expansion will help meet rising demand while maintaining service quality and reinforcing Istanbul Airport's role as a major international cargo gateway.

"With SMARTIST 2.0, Turkish Cargo's ambition goes far beyond adding capacity," said Murat Yalçın KIRCA, cargo operations (global) vice president at Turkish Cargo. "The next-generation cargo facility allows us to manage growing volumes without disrupting our operational flow, ensuring uninterrupted service quality for our customers worldwide."

Lödige Industries said the award reflects the success of its initial automation deployment and its ongoing partnership with the airline.

"We are extremely proud that they have placed their trust in our expertise once again," said Björn Ussat, director of airport logistic solutions at Lödige Industries. "This project underlines our commitment to supporting Turkish Cargo's growth while ensuring the highest standards of automation and operational excellence."