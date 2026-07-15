Menzies Aviation Expands UK Fuel Network with Aberdeen Airport Operations

Menzies Aviation has expanded its UK aviation fuel network with the launch of into-plane fueling and fuel farm operations at Aberdeen International Airport, increasing its footprint to 11 airports across the country.

The company assumed responsibility for end-to-end fuel services at Aberdeen on July 1, completing the transition in just 75 days. During that time, Menzies recruited and trained a new team, implemented operational systems and established the processes needed to support the airport's fueling operations.

Under the new agreement, Menzies will oversee both the airport's fuel storage and distribution infrastructure as well as into-plane fueling services, providing commercial airlines with fuel handling designed to support safe and efficient operations.

"Bringing a fuel operation of this scale into service in just 75 days is a remarkable accomplishment and a testament to the expertise, dedication and collaboration of everyone involved," said Marco di Mario, executive vice president of fuels for Menzies Aviation. "Aberdeen is an important airport within the UK aviation network and a key gateway for the energy sector. We look forward to working closely with the airport, airlines and fuel partners to deliver safe, dependable fuel services while continuing to invest in the long-term growth of our fuels business."

Daniel Anderson, airside operations manager at Aberdeen International Airport, said the airport welcomes Menzies to its new role overseeing fuel operations.

"The safe and efficient management of fuel operations is essential to supporting the airlines and passengers who rely on Aberdeen International Airport every day," Anderson said. "We look forward to working together to ensure a seamless transition and the continued delivery of reliable fuel services across the airport."

Menzies Aviation said it is the world's largest independent aviation fuel services provider, supporting customers across the fueling process from fuel receipt and storage through aircraft delivery.