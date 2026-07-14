Glasgow Prestwick Airport Posts Seventh Straight Annual Profit as Cargo Business Accelerates Growth

Glasgow Prestwick Airport reported its seventh consecutive year of profitability, driven by rapid cargo growth and continued gains in passenger traffic.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, the airport posted an operating profit of £3.9 million, up 11% year over year. Airport leaders credited the results to a long-term strategy centered on expanding cargo operations, improving operational performance and investing in specialized infrastructure.

Cargo volumes increased fourfold over the past year to more than 46,000 tonnes, supported by additional scheduled freighter services from Air China Cargo and the expansion of the airport's role as a UK gateway for Asian trade. Investments in cold storage, bonded warehouse facilities and specialized handling capabilities also enabled the launch of a dedicated seafood export service, which has shipped more than 1.5 million kilograms of seafood to China since January.

"Cargo has been the primary driver of growth during the year," CEO Jules Matteoni said. "The development of long-haul scheduled cargo connectivity, particularly with Asian markets, has driven both import and export growth."

Passenger traffic also continued to climb, increasing 11% to more than 600,000 travelers during the year. Ryanair expanded frequencies on several summer routes and added a new winter destination, contributing to the airport's overall growth.

The airport said its expanding cargo business has created more than 200 jobs over the past year, bringing its direct workforce to more than 500 employees.

Beyond its commercial operations, Glasgow Prestwick continues to support military and defense activity, serving aircraft from the Royal Air Force, U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force. The airport will also host the U.K. Ministry of Defence's Voyager fleet for several months while runway work is completed at RAF Brize Norton.

Looking ahead, airport officials expect continued growth as cargo volumes increase, international connectivity expands and investments in specialized facilities continue.

"This is the seventh year in a row the Airport has returned a profit, a significant milestone that demonstrates the strength of our strategy and the sustained momentum we have built over recent years," Chair Willie Mackie said. "The Airport has now firmly established itself as a major UK trade hub and a premier gateway for Scottish exports."