Swissport CEO: Aviation Needs 'Operational Intelligence,' Not AI for AI's Sake

Artificial intelligence has become one of aviation's favorite buzzwords, but its most meaningful applications are increasingly happening behind the scenes on the ramp. Rather than replacing frontline workers, AI is being deployed to improve aircraft turnaround visibility, track ground support equipment, validate passenger documents and identify operational risks before they cause delays.

In a new commentary, Swissport President & CEO Warwick Brady argues the industry should think less about "artificial intelligence" and more about "operational intelligence"—using real-time data to help people make better decisions. The piece highlights several examples already in use across Swissport's global network, including AI-enabled turnaround monitoring, vehicle safety systems and cargo automation.

Read Warwick Brady's full commentary here.