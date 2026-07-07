Menzies Aviation Earns ISO Certifications for Information Security, IT Service Management

Menzies Aviation has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification for information security and ISO/IEC 20000-1 certification for IT service management, validating the company's frameworks for protecting information and delivering reliable IT services across its global operations.

Awarded following an independent audit, the internationally recognized certifications confirm that Menzies has established processes and controls to manage information security risks while maintaining consistent IT service delivery.

The certifications apply to the operation, maintenance and development of the IT systems that support Menzies' services, including its networks and related service management processes across multiple locations. As digital infrastructure plays an increasingly important role in aviation operations, the certifications provide additional assurance to airline, airport and other industry partners across Menzies' network of 347 airport locations.

"Our operations rely heavily on digital systems, so ensuring they are secure, reliable and well-governed is essential," said Rami Al-Haddad, chief information officer for Menzies Aviation. "Achieving ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 20000-1 certifications demonstrates that we have the right frameworks in place to protect information and deliver reliable IT services that our operations depend on every day.

"As our business continues to grow and evolve, these foundations are increasingly important. They also reinforce our role as a trusted partner, supporting our customers with secure, resilient and future-ready services."

Menzies said it will continue investing in technology, systems and expertise to support the evolving digital requirements of airlines, airports and regulators while strengthening the resilience of its global ground handling operations.