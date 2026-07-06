dnata Retains Amsterdam Schiphol Ground Handling License Through 2033

dnata will continue providing ground handling services at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol after securing a new seven-year operating license through the airport's latest competitive tender process.

The renewed license allows the global air services provider to maintain its operations at one of Europe's busiest aviation hubs as Schiphol enters a new phase of its ground handling program.

Having served airlines at Schiphol for more than a decade, dnata currently provides passenger, baggage, ramp and cargo handling services for more than 20 passenger and cargo airlines. Its Amsterdam workforce of more than 1,200 employees supports approximately 16,000 aircraft turns and handles around 500,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

"We are proud to continue our ground handling operations at Amsterdam Schiphol," said Thiemo van Spellen, managing director of dnata Netherlands. "This award reflects the trust placed in our people, our operational capabilities and our commitment to delivering safe, reliable and consistent services for airlines and passengers."

Van Spellen said the company looks forward to working with Schiphol, airline customers, employees and industry partners as the airport transitions into the new licensing period while maintaining operational reliability and high service standards.

The license renewal also reinforces dnata's long-term investment strategy in the Netherlands. The company recently invested €70 million in its Cargo City Amsterdam facility, which has an annual handling capacity of 600,000 tonnes. The investment complements ongoing spending on ground support equipment, environmental initiatives and operational improvements.

Amsterdam remains a strategic location within dnata's European network, where the company provides passenger, ramp and cargo services supported by its global operating standards.

Globally, dnata provides ground handling, cargo, travel, catering and retail services in 37 countries. During the 2025-26 financial year, the company handled 888,793 aircraft turns and moved 3.2 million tonnes of cargo.