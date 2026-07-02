Western Sydney International to Launch Australia’s First Airport-Wide GSE Pooling Operation

Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) will become the first airport in Australia to implement an airport-wide ground support equipment (GSE) pooling operation when it begins full operations in October 2026.

Under a new partnership with Freightquip, the airport will deploy a shared fleet of predominantly electric GSE that will support all airside operations, including baggage handling, cargo loading and aircraft movement. The initiative is expected to give WSI the highest proportion of electric GSE of any Australian airport while establishing a new model for more efficient and sustainable ground operations.

Freightquip will supply and manage the shared fleet, which includes belt loaders, cargo loaders, baggage tractors and pushback tractors. Fleet operations will be coordinated through a centralized digital platform that provides real-time equipment visibility, automated dispatch capabilities and integration with WSI's flight information system. A dedicated on-site maintenance team will support the operation.

Unlike the traditional model, in which each ground handler owns and operates its own equipment, the pooling approach allows multiple handlers to share a centrally managed fleet. Airport officials say the model reduces duplicate equipment, improves fleet utilization and creates more consistent operational standards across the ramp.

As Australia's first large-scale implementation of airport-wide GSE pooling, WSI is expected to serve as a reference point for other airports evaluating similar approaches to fleet management and electrification.

"When we set out to design the ground operation at WSI, we knew we had an opportunity to do something that had never been done before, given our status as a greenfield international airport," said Simon Hickey, CEO of Western Sydney International Airport. "GSE pooling was the right model for a new airport, and electrification was the right commitment for the industry."

Hickey said the airport selected Freightquip after an extensive global search.

"By combining GSE pooling with a predominantly electric fleet, WSI is modernizing ground operations, improving fleet utilization, safety and ultimately reducing the environmental impact of our operations," he said.

Andrew Steel, COO and head of aviation operations at Freightquip, said the company will draw on its experience deploying and maintaining electric GSE fleets at airports around the world.

"We have deployed and maintained electric GSE fleets across some of the world's leading airports and airlines, and we are genuinely excited to bring that experience to WSI," Steel said. "This is a real opportunity to help set a new standard for how airports approach ground operations."

He added that the project could signal a broader shift in airport operations.

"To provide an advanced GSE pooling operation at a brand new airport is something our team is incredibly proud to be part of," Steel said. "We see WSI as the beginning of a much bigger shift in how the industry approaches ground operations globally."

Freightquip supplies and integrates GSE throughout Australia and New Zealand and holds ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certifications. The company supports major airlines, airports and defense customers across the region, including Qantas, Jetstar, Virgin Australia, Air New Zealand and the Royal Australian Air Force.