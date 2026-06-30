Assaia ApronAI to Support Turnaround Operations at New Chitose Airport

Assaia is expanding its presence in Japan through the deployment of its ApronAI turnaround management platform at New Chitose Airport.

Hokkaido Airports Co. is implementing the AI-powered technology across the airport’s international terminal to help optimize aircraft turnaround operations. Facilitated by Marubeni Corporation, the project marks the first fully Japanese-supported implementation of ApronAI and the first full-scale deployment of a computer vision-based turnaround management solution in Japan.

ApronAI uses computer vision and AI-powered video analytics to continuously track key turnaround events, including fueling, baggage handling, boarding and pushback. The platform identifies when tasks are falling behind schedule and alerts teams in real time, helping airport and airline stakeholders respond before minor delays affect the wider network.

The system is scheduled to go live in winter 2026 and will introduce full Japanese language support for the first time, enabling frontline teams to work directly in the platform in their native language.

“Building on our long-standing relationship with HAP and Marubeni, this deployment marks an important step in HAP’s vision for more connected, data-driven airport operations,” said Jan Willem Kappes, chief commercial officer at Assaia. “HAP recognizes the value of real-time operational intelligence in helping airport stakeholders respond faster to developing issues on the ground and create more resilient operations.”

Kappes added that airports across Asia-Pacific are facing growing operational pressure as passenger demand and air traffic continue to increase, making turnaround performance and gate utilization increasingly important.

“We are very pleased to partner with Assaia and Marubeni to introduce this technology at New Chitose Airport,” said Mr. Tomosada, managing executive officer at HAP. “By using the latest AI technology, this deployment will help visualize operations and strengthen collaboration among all parties across our entire international terminal. We believe it will support our commitment to delivering more efficient airport operations.”

Marubeni has worked with Assaia since 2019 to pursue the introduction of ApronAI at Japanese airports.

“As a key gateway representing Japan’s northern region, New Chitose Airport is a strategic hub expected to see further growth,” said Mr. Okazaki, executive officer at Marubeni. “We are confident that this solution will help optimize workflows, reduce manpower requirements, and improve quality for everyone working at the airport.”