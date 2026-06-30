Menzies Aviation, FlyORO Partner to Expand SAF Infrastructure Across Europe

Menzies Aviation has signed a memorandum of understanding with FlyORO Technologies to support the wider availability of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by improving blending, storage and distribution infrastructure at airports across Europe.

The agreement will see Menzies leverage its fuel operations expertise and network of more than 16 European airports to support deployment of FlyORO's AlphaLite blending system. The modular technology is designed to simplify the blending, storage and delivery of SAF at or near airports, helping airlines gain greater access to sustainable fuel while meeting regulatory requirements.

The partnership aligns with Menzies' broader sustainability strategy and comes as demand for SAF accelerates under initiatives such as the European Union's ReFuelEU Aviation regulation and the United Kingdom's SAF mandate. Despite growing demand, many airports still lack the infrastructure needed to handle SAF, particularly emerging fuels such as eSAF.

Under the memorandum, the companies will evaluate how AlphaLite can be integrated into existing airport fuel infrastructure while maintaining compliance with industry safety and operational standards.

"Our role is to keep aviation operations running safely and efficiently. As SAF becomes more important, we want to support its growth by ensuring it is handled safely and in compliance with industry standards," said Marco di Mario, executive vice president of fuels at Menzies Aviation. "We look forward to working in partnership with FlyORO and helping facilitate SAF that are accessible, compliant and cost-effective."

FlyORO said the collaboration addresses one of the industry's biggest barriers to scaling sustainable fuel adoption: airport infrastructure.

"Scaling SAF is no longer just a production challenge; it is increasingly a supply chain and infrastructure one," said Damian McLoughlin, chief commercial officer at FlyORO. "This collaboration combines FlyORO's TRL 9 blending technology with Menzies' expertise to open a more practical path for SAF to reach the airports and airlines that need it."

FlyORO's AlphaLite technology is already in commercial operation in Australia, where it supports SAF supply chain management, quality assurance and fuel traceability.

Menzies Aviation is one of the world's largest independent aviation fueling providers, operating 65 fuel farms and 67 into-plane fueling operations across eight countries. The company manages more than 3.7 million aircraft fuelings annually.