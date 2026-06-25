Jettainer, Hangyi Partner on ULD Management Services in China

ULD management specialist Jettainer and ULD manufacturer Hangyi have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic partnership focused on Unit Load Device (ULD) management in mainland China.

Announced during Air Cargo China 2026, the agreement combines Hangyi's manufacturing capabilities and regional presence with Jettainer's global expertise in ULD fleet management. The companies said the partnership will deliver technology-driven solutions for ULD provision, maintenance and operational management.

Under the agreement, Hangyi will manufacture and supply ULDs to defined technical specifications, while Jettainer will oversee global fleet management using its JettWareNG digital platform to improve fleet performance and operational efficiency.

Jettainer will also manage the technical onboarding process, including the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology for ULD tracking, monitoring and process optimization. Operational coordination will be supported by the company's ULD Control Desk (UCD).

The partnership also expands both companies' maintenance and repair capabilities. Hangyi currently operates maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities in China and Kuala Lumpur, with additional locations planned in Saudi Arabia, Europe and Canada. Jettainer will provide repair support outside those regions through its global MRO partner network.

The agreement also includes logistics support. Hangyi will provide domestic trucking services and warehouse capacity in China, while Jettainer will support transportation throughout Europe using its established logistics network.

"We have a strong partner by our side in Hangyi," said Dr. Jan-Wilhelm Breithaupt, CEO of Jettainer. "Together, we can offer airlines in mainland China a comprehensive ULD service portfolio, including the latest IoT tracking technology for maximum efficiency. This partnership brings together Chinese expertise and global capabilities even more closely."

Fei Qiang, CEO of Hangyi, said the collaboration represents an important milestone in the company's strategy to become a global aviation services provider.

"Together with Jettainer, we are delighted to offer an integrated solution for the Chinese market," he said.