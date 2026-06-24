WFS Expands Partnership with GEODIS Through Brussels Handling Contract

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, has secured a five-year contract with logistics provider GEODIS at Brussels Airport, further expanding its growing freight forwarder handling business across Europe.

Under the agreement, GEODIS has transferred its freight consolidation and deconsolidation activities in Brussels to WFS, which will provide a range of E-commerce & Freight Forwarder Handling (EFFH) services. The contract builds on an existing relationship between the two companies, with WFS having provided import and export cargo handling services for GEODIS at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport since 2021.

WFS’ EFFH network now spans airports in Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Liège, Madrid and Stockholm, as well as 12 locations across France, including Paris CDG. Services include freight preparation for carriage, cargo weighing and measurement, crating, repacking, security screening, consolidation, shipment labeling and transportation between freight forwarders and handling agents. The offering also covers import deconsolidation, shipment sorting, customs clearance preparation and onward trucking services.

According to WFS, GEODIS selected its Brussels operation in part for its 24/7 service model and the flexibility it offers in managing costs and labor resources. The company's GDP-certified pharmaceutical handling facility was also a key factor. The site includes two temperature-controlled cool rooms and 300 square meters of dedicated pharma handling space, supporting GEODIS’ activities in Belgium’s pharmaceutical logistics sector.

Philippe Torry, managing director of WFS Belgium, said the agreement reflects the company’s ability to provide specialized cargo handling services while offering customers enhanced operational visibility through real-time data, documentation, timestamps and image-based shipment tracking.

Jean-Baptiste Elslander, deputy managing director of GEODIS Belgium, said the partnership will help the company provide stability, flexibility and service quality to customers in an increasingly volatile logistics environment. He added that the transition to WFS was completed without disruption following a collaborative implementation process.

The contract strengthens WFS’ position in the European freight forwarding handling market and reinforces its strategy of expanding value-added cargo services beyond traditional airline handling operations.