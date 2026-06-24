Aviramp Supports Return of WWII Veterans to Normandy with Step-Free Boarding Solution

Aviramp played a key role in supporting the Normandy Legacy Flight, helping ensure World War II veterans could safely and comfortably return to France for commemorative events marking the D-Day landings.

The aircraft boarding ramp manufacturer partnered with Delta Air Lines during the June 3 arrival of a Boeing 767-300 carrying American veterans from Atlanta to Deauville-Normandie Airport as part of the annual Normandy Legacy Flight program.

Founded by Delta Air Lines, the Best Defense Foundation and other partners, the initiative brings American World War II veterans and students together for a return journey to Normandy, preserving first-hand accounts of the war while creating educational opportunities for future generations.

Aviramp founder Graham Corfield was on hand to welcome veterans as they deplaned via the company's step-free boarding ramp, which was donated to Deauville-Normandie Airport in 2025.

"What began as a message from Virginie and a meeting of our two teams around a table in a restaurant in Deauville has grown into one of the most meaningful relationships this company has ever had," Corfield said. "The Delta team and the Aviramp team now greet each other as friends, and Lisa and I are proud to count the veterans themselves among our friends too."

The arrival presented unique operational challenges. Deauville-Normandie Airport typically handles smaller leisure aircraft and seasonal services, making the arrival of a widebody Boeing 767 a significant undertaking for airport and airline teams.

Delta's airport customer service and TechOps personnel spent weeks preparing for the operation, coordinating aircraft parking, baggage handling, check-in and boarding procedures to support the special flight.

Aviramp's boarding ramp helped address one of the airport's key challenges by providing step-free access between the aircraft and the terminal area. The system was particularly important for the elderly veterans, many of whom have reduced mobility.

The operation at Deauville was led by Christine Marchand-Pardo, Delta's managing director of operations for Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

"For all of us, the magic happens the moment that door opens and we see our US veterans in front of us," Marchand-Pardo said. "Their energy, their humour, their spirit – it's unforgettable. Even at 100 years old, they're like young people experiencing the trip of a lifetime."

According to Aviramp, weather conditions during the arrival included rain and strong winds, highlighting the value of the ramp's slip-resistant surface and stair-free design.

"With rain and wind sweeping across the tarmac as the veterans disembarked, the Aviramp's slip-proof surface and stair-free access proved invaluable, ensuring every veteran could make their way safely off the aircraft without the risks that wet steps or uneven ground can present for those with reduced mobility," said Adam Corfield, head of global sales at Aviramp.

Aviramp's mobile boarding ramps and bridges are designed for use when aircraft are parked on remote stands, providing an alternative to traditional passenger stairs and ambulifts. The company says approximately 950 of its ramps are currently in service worldwide.

The Normandy Legacy Flight marked the fifth year of the program, which is managed by Delta enterprise sales manager Virginie Durr in partnership with Delta's Veterans Business Resource Group, the Best Defense Foundation and Michelin.