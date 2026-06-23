dnata Expands Air China Group Partnership With Air Macau Catering Contract in Singapore

dnata Catering & Retail Singapore has begun providing inflight catering services for Air Macau at Singapore Changi Airport, expanding its long-standing relationship with the Air China Group.

Under the agreement, dnata will support Air Macau's daily Singapore operations, producing approximately 54,000 meals annually across business and economy class cabins.

With the addition of Air Macau, dnata now provides catering services for all Air China Group carriers operating in Singapore, including Air China, Shenzhen Airlines, Shandong Airlines and Air Macau. Collectively, dnata supports about 5,100 flights and delivers approximately 580,000 meals annually for the group's operations at Changi Airport.

The new contract builds on dnata's established partnerships with Air China Group airlines in Singapore. The company has supported Air China for more than 20 years and has worked with Shenzhen Airlines and Shandong Airlines for nearly a decade.

"Welcoming Air Macau into our portfolio further strengthens our long-standing partnership with the Air China Group in Singapore," said Matthew Igo Ball, managing director of dnata Catering & Retail Singapore. "We support the group's full network at Changi Airport, delivering more than half a million meals annually across its operations.

"This scale reflects the trust our partners place in our teams and our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality inflight dining at pace. As we continue to grow with our airline customers, our focus remains on operational excellence and menus that meet the evolving expectations of international travelers."

Operating from a 23,000-square-meter facility at Singapore Changi Airport, dnata Catering & Retail Singapore produces approximately 6.5 million meals annually for more than 30 airline customers. The operation is supported by more than 500 employees and provides inflight dining and retail services for a range of international carriers.