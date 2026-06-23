EULEN Group Appoints María Álvarez Becerril Executive Vice President

EULEN Group has appointed María Álvarez Becerril as executive vice president, a move designed to strengthen the company’s leadership structure as it continues to pursue growth and transformation across its global operations.

The appointment marks a significant milestone for the company, bringing the third generation of the Álvarez family into senior leadership more than 60 years after EULEN Group was founded. The transition reflects the company’s commitment to continuity while maintaining a focus on long-term growth, entrepreneurship and people-centered leadership.

Álvarez Becerril joined EULEN Group in 2015 and has held a range of positions across the organization. During her tenure, she has participated in strategic initiatives in Spain, Portugal and Peru, gaining experience across several of the company’s key international markets.

Most recently, she served as corporate human resources director, where she led programs focused on company culture, leadership development, talent management and organizational transformation. In that role, she helped advance EULEN Group’s emphasis on employee development and workplace culture.

The company said her appointment reinforces its international outlook and commitment to the 11 countries where it operates. Her experience working across multiple regions provides insight into the opportunities and challenges facing EULEN’s global business as it continues to expand.

By elevating a leader with international experience to one of its highest leadership positions, EULEN Group aims to ensure its global strategy reflects the needs and perspectives of all of its markets.

International expansion has been a key part of the company’s strategy since its founding by David Álvarez and has continued under the leadership of Non-Executive Chairwoman María José Álvarez. The appointment of Álvarez Becerril is intended to support that vision while helping guide the company through its next phase of growth.