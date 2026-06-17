dnata Names Nabil Sultan Chief Executive Officer

dnata has appointed Nabil Sultan as chief executive officer, effective June 2026.

In his new role, Sultan will lead dnata's global operations, overseeing the company's ground handling, cargo, travel, catering and retail businesses across 162 cities in 37 countries.

Sultan brings more than 35 years of aviation industry experience to the position, having spent his entire career within the Emirates Group in a variety of senior leadership roles.

Prior to his appointment as CEO, he served as executive vice president of passenger sales and country management for Emirates, where he was responsible for the airline's global commercial strategy and oversaw corporate and leisure sales activities across its international network.

Earlier in his career, Sultan spent 10 years leading Emirates SkyCargo as divisional senior vice president, helping guide the cargo carrier's global expansion and growth.

His appointment comes as dnata continues to expand its international footprint across airport ground handling, cargo, travel and catering services.

Based in Dubai, dnata is one of the world's largest air services providers, operating at more than 130 airports worldwide and serving airlines, airports, freight forwarders, travel companies and governments.