Swissport Renews CEIV Pharma Certification in Liège

Swissport has renewed its IATA CEIV Pharma certification for cargo operations at Liège Airport, reinforcing its ability to handle temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments at one of Europe's key air cargo gateways.

The IATA Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) certification is designed to ensure pharmaceutical products are handled safely and in compliance with strict quality and temperature-control requirements. The program covers areas including quality management, staff training, risk mitigation and cold-chain integrity.

The recertification confirms Swissport's Liège operation continues to meet the industry's stringent pharma-handling standards, supporting the reliable movement of time- and temperature-sensitive healthcare products across global markets.

Swissport said the certification provides customers with added assurance that pharmaceutical shipments will be handled consistently and in accordance with recognized industry standards. The company noted that its standardized processes and digital cargo capabilities help support reliability across its global network.

Swissport currently operates 126 air cargo centers worldwide, including 91 locations equipped to handle pharmaceutical shipments. Of those facilities, 28 hold internationally recognized pharmaceutical handling certifications, including CEIV Pharma, GDP and MHRA standards.

In 2025, Swissport handled more than 579,000 tons of pharmaceutical cargo across its global network.

"At Swissport, safety, quality and reliability are at the heart of our pharma logistics operations," said Wilfried Jans, managing director of Swissport Belgium. "The successful CEIV Pharma recertification in Liège reflects the expertise and dedication of our local teams, who consistently deliver the high standards our healthcare and pharmaceutical customers depend on every day."

Why It Matters: While certifications aren't always headline-grabbing news, this item reinforces Swissport's growing emphasis on specialized cargo handling. Pharmaceutical logistics remains one of the highest-value cargo segments, and maintaining CEIV Pharma status at Liège helps strengthen Swissport's position in a competitive European air cargo market.