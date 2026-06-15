Deutsche Aircraft, INERATEC Demonstrate Fuel-to-Flight Concept at ILA Berlin

Deutsche Aircraft and INERATEC are advancing their collaboration to demonstrate an integrated fuel-to-flight concept designed to support sustainable and resilient aviation operations.

Presented at ILA Berlin, the concept combines Deutsche Aircraft’s D328eco and D328 Multi-Role aircraft platforms with INERATEC’s modular synthetic fuel production systems. The approach is designed to support decentralized air operations in remote or infrastructure-limited environments.

The showcase is presented within the framework of the EASP AIR I-COP Mission Management system, which integrates surveillance, rescue and communication capabilities. A D328 Multi-Role Maritime Patrol Aircraft is on display alongside a containerized fuel production unit, autonomous refueling concepts and mission payload capabilities, demonstrating a more self-sufficient operational ecosystem.

INERATEC’s Power-to-Liquid technology produces synthetic aviation fuel from CO2 and renewable hydrogen at the point of use, reducing fuel logistics and improving operational resilience. The fuel currently requires blending with conventional Jet A-1, supporting near-term deployment while providing a pathway toward higher synthetic fuel shares.

The D328eco platform is designed as a SAF-compatible next-generation aircraft and supports the increasing use of synthetic fuels. Synthetic aviation fuels can also reduce soot and sulfur emissions, contributing to improved air quality and lower climate impact.

The D328 Multi-Role aircraft can be configured for maritime surveillance, search and rescue, disaster response and other specialized missions. When paired with decentralized fuel availability, the aircraft platform is positioned to support longer-range, more flexible operations in demanding environments.

“At Deutsche Aircraft, we are redefining mission readiness by integrating advanced aircraft platforms with decentralized energy solutions,” said Wolfgang Kuhl, VP Programs and Innovation at Deutsche Aircraft. “This collaboration demonstrates how sustainable aviation and operational resilience can go hand-in-hand, especially in remote and demanding environments.”

Maximilian Backhaus, Chief Commercial Officer at INERATEC, said locally produced energy sources can make aviation operations more independent and resilient.

“Together with Deutsche Aircraft, we are demonstrating how local fuel production can directly power advanced aviation missions reliably and at scale,” Backhaus said.