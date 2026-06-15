Menzies Aviation Takes Full Ownership of Portuguese Ground Handling Business

Menzies Aviation has completed its acquisition of the remaining 49.9% stake in SPdH from TAP Air Portugal, making the global aviation services provider the sole owner of the Portuguese ground handling and cargo company.

The transaction, which received approval from Portugal’s Court of Auditors, follows Menzies’ initial purchase of a 50.1% controlling stake in 2024 and represents a key step in the company’s long-term growth strategy in the Portuguese market.

SPdH, formerly known as Groundforce Portugal, handles more than 100,000 aircraft turns annually across Lisbon, Porto, Faro, Funchal and Porto Santo airports. The company provides ground handling and air cargo services to a broad range of airline customers and employs more than 3,500 people.

With full ownership now secured, Menzies said it plans to continue investing in technology, operational performance and workforce development while supporting the long-term efficiency and resilience of airport operations throughout Portugal.

The acquisition underscores Menzies’ confidence in Portugal’s aviation sector and its role in supporting tourism, connectivity and economic growth.

“This is a natural next step in our long-term strategy for Portugal,” said Hassan El-Houry, executive chairman of Menzies Aviation. “By taking full ownership of the business, we will be further strengthening our ability to invest, innovate and deliver consistently high standards of service in a market that is strategically important to us.”

Philipp Joeinig, group CEO of Menzies Aviation, added that full ownership will allow the company to execute its strategy with greater flexibility while continuing to focus on safety, service quality and long-term value creation for customers and employees.

Menzies Aviation currently operates at 347 locations across more than 65 countries worldwide.